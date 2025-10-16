Luweero District boss in trouble over use of official vehicle at Bobi Wine rally

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the Luweero District chairperson, Mr Erustus Kibirango, responded to summons by the Savannah Region Criminal Investigations Directorate at its headquarters in Luweero.

Mr Kibirango reported to the police in the company of his official driver and car Reg No. LG0066-068 to aid in the investigation process for alleged breach of Section 28(1) and (4) of the Presidential Elections Act, Cap 179. The Act prohibits the use of public resources for partisan political activities. The vehicle was later impounded.

A statement released by Savannah region Police spokesperson Mr Sam Twineamazima on Tuesday indicates an ongoing case under investigation for misuse of a government vehicle attached to the office of the Luweero District Chairperson on October 10, 2025, during a political rally procession in different areas of the districts of Luweero and Nakasongola.

"The vehicle was seen in Busiika Town Council, Zirobwe Town Council, Kamira Town Council, Kikyusa Town Council in Luweero District before proceeding to Kalungi playground in Nakasongola District as part of the political procession accompanying one of the Presidential aspirants, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, for a political rally at Kalungi sub-county," a statement contained in a Police media statement reads in part.

The police statement confirms the impounding of motor vehicle Reg No. LG0066-068 as part of the investigation process, while Mr Kibirango appeared before the Savannah region CID team, where he recorded a statement.

Mr Kibirango confirmed to Monitor on Thursday that his official car is currently not in his possession due to an ongoing police investigation, but downplayed the gravity of the case, while insisting that his case could be among several of the witch-hunt scenarios that members of the opposition political parties, especially the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, where he is a member, could encounter as the country gears up for the January polls.

Mr Kibirango clarified that as a member of the Luweero District Security Committee, he had been requested by the committee to ensure that his people (NUP leaders and supporters) maintain order through the processions.

"I think my appearance and use of the government vehicle was to help maintain order as a member of the district security committee. I did not particularly involve the vehicle in direct campaigns. I leave it to the investigators and possibly the Director of Public Prosecution office after the investigation process," he said.

The news about the Police action against Mr. Kibirango re-awakens the debate earlier ignited by sections of the public and members of the opposition political parties after a UPDF truck was cited ferrying alleged supporters of the ruling NRM party for a political activity in Kampala City.

As a lawyer, Mr Kibirango told Monitor that he is aware of the law, but was possibly trapped into his own conscience when he used his other office as a member of the NUP party members on that day.

But City Lawyer Peter Walubiri said that the law seeking to protect public resources is in black and white, targeting the misuse of public resources during partisan political activity.

"In Uganda, the law protects the sitting President and perhaps gives an unfair advantage against the other political players, but that is the law, unless it has been successfully challenged and discarded. It is not about the vehicles, but many other public resources, including funds and physical assets that should be guarded against misuse," he said.



