Luweero family hands over contested land to Mubajje

The rift over management of some Muslim-owned property between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) has taken a new twist after a family in Luweero District handed over documents for a contested piece of land to Mufti Sheikh Shaban Mubajje.

The six-acre piece of land at Kigulu Hill, Wobulenzi Town Council in Luweero hosts Kigulu Muslim Primary School and a mosque.

The late Asuman Kayemba donated the land to the Muslim community in 1973, but his family accuses UMEA of failing to develop the school and Mosque and wants the land documents handed over to UMSC.

“We were alerted by concerned residents that some people claiming to be attached to our family had struck a deal to force us to hand over the land documents to the Kibuli-based UMEA, but we realised that these were conmen. UMEA failed to add value to the school that is now government-aided,” Sheikh Ahmed Mubiru, a family member, said after handing over the documents to Mufti Mubajje on Friday.

“We took time to consult and find out the original intention of our father. The land was supposed to benefit the Muslim community and not individuals. We were surprised that some individuals were trying to push us to have the land ownership documents into their hands,” he said.

Mr Mubiru said Muslim leaders and the community advised them to hand over the documents to the UMSC as the rightful custodian.

Mufti Mubajje, who attended Juma prayers at Kigulu hill Mosque, said he had received information that the district security committee had halted his planned visit to the family to get the documents, citing security threats from a section of Muslims.

“When an individual from a family voluntarily decides to donate land to the Muslim community, they or the family have the final say about the donation. In this case, the family wanted the land to be officially handed over to UMSC and not a group of individuals. Muslims should not irresponsibly block development in the name of fighting useless and endless battles,” the Mufti told the faithful.

“We are going to build a mosque for the community. Our leaders at the district should always go to the ground and not get half-baked information from self-seeking individuals,” he added.





