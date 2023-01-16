Luweero mosques reopen after 2 weeks

Authorities in Luweero District have reopened the Masjid Noor and Masjid Khamis Shafie mosques after the Muslim faithful resolved their differences.

The mosques were closed two weeks ago over clashes between the Muslim faithful and their leaders whom they accused of mismanaging the facilities and failing to account for funds given to the mosques.

The reopening of the mosques also saw new leadership established at the facilities

Speaking at the reopening ceremony of the facilities at Masjid Noor mosque in Bombo Town Council in Luweero District on Friday, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa, the Luweero District Khadi, said: “The opposing sides have buried their differences with the opposing members incorporated into the new management. The issue that threatened to divide the faithful was about management and accountability.”

“We have sworn in an acting imam elected by the faithful and the mosque committee to run the Masjid affairs on behalf of the Muslims. It is unfortunate that we had to tentatively close the two mosques to ensure the safety of the faithful after the clashes became a security concern,” he added.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Saturday, Sheikh Mulindwa said imams will be confirmed after the Luweero Muslim District Council approves them.

Sheikh Abdallah Masum, the chairperson of the board of trustees of the Nakatonya Islamic Community Association, the custodians of the mosques, said misinformation played a key role in the wrangles.

“We have for a long time had different people trying to deceive the public and Muslim faithful about the history of the Masjid Noor mosque. I have the land title among other documents and the history of this great mosque,” he said.

He added: “This mosque was never completed when we got a donation from King Faizal of Saudi Arabia in 1972 when he visited this mosque in the company of the then President Idi Amin. We have the ability to mobilise the resources to complete the works left by our dear leaders that donated the mosque.”

Mr Abubaker Kalume, a member of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) general assembly representing Luweero, said: “It is good that this great mosque that subscribes to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has reopened. It was a big challenge to the Muslim community when we had to close the mosque over selfish issues. Islam has won.”





background

At the Masjid Noor mosque in Lumole Zone, Bombo Town Council, a section of the faithful accused the former mosque leaders of administrative mismanagement and running the institution’s affairs as a family issue against the will of the majority Muslim faithful and the community.