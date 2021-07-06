Luweero Muslim leaders split as UMSC backs controversial market project

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The unending rift between Luweero Muslim faithful in support of a controversial market-establishment and those opposed to the project in the district has taken a new twist after the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) endorsed the establishment of the project.

In a letter dated June 24 and signed by the Secretary East Buganda Muslim Region Mr Sadiq Muhairwe, addressed to the District Khadi Luweero and copied to the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje among other leaders, the UMSC regional leader ‘’reminds the Luweero District Khadi- Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa to assert his power and mandate in line with UMSC guidelines as part of his responsibilities as custodian of Muslim land and projects in Luweero.

“It was a pleasure when we leant that you had instituted some development on the Muslim land by putting up a small market on part of the land as an income generating project for the Muslims. However to our shock, we have leant of some disputes to the detriment of the Muslims,” the letter states in part.

The letter also advises the district Khadhi to forward the matters to the higher UMSC offices for further management.

Another letter dated June 24from the same office but addressed to the Luweero District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Erusto Kibiranga, and signed by the Chairman UMSC East Buganda Muslim Region Hajji Twaha Gwaivu- cautions the district authorities against meddling into the Muslim affairs.

“I advise that you should have consulted the Luweero District Khadhi Sheik Mulindwa on matters concerning the Muslim land before scheduling your meetings on behalf of the Muslims. This serves to inform you that matters concerning Muslim property for the case of Luweero are handled by the District Khadi as custodian and not any other individual,” Hajji Gwaivu warned.

The two letters were on July 5 followed by a meeting and inspection program at the market by officials from the UMSC East Buganda Regional Office- led by Sheikh Juma Khidu Kayanga and the Luweero Muslim-district officials led by the district Khadhi that toured the market and resolved to have the market in place until the matters are reviewed when government lifts the Covid-19 lockdown.

Through the tour and meeting, a resolution was reached- to support all Muslim projects including the market as part of the Islamic development projects in the region.

“We have resolved to have the market project in place for the benefit of Muslims and the Luweero community,” the Luweero District Muslim General Secretary Mr Abdul Gaddafi Bachu told journalists on Monday.

The faction opposed to the market project did not attend the June 5 meeting at the Muslim District headquarters in Luweero Town.

