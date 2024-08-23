Luweero road, ward to be named after Makubuya

The district council in Luweero has resolved to name a Children’s ward under construction at Makulubita Health Centre III and a 5km road at Makulubita Sub County after Prof Edward Khiddu Makubuya who died early this week in honor of his dedicated services to the people of Luweero and the Country.

At a special district council session held at the Council Hall on Thursday, the motion to have the ward named after Dr Makubuya was presented by the district councilor representing Bombo town council, Mr Hussein Kato.

“The motion in support of naming a children’s ward at Makulubita Health Centre III and a road in Makulubita Sub County after Dr Prof Makubuya will be in honor of his great works for the people of Luweero from the days he served as a district councilor, MP and the Cabinet positions. We appeal to the central government to be part of our plans to fulfill the council resolution,” he told the council.

At the district council session attended by one of the Luweero pioneer district councilors and veteran politician, Abdul Nadduli, the council Luweero District chairperson Mr Erasto Kibirango pleaded with the NRM government to fulfill some projects whose foundations were hatched by the great sons and daughters from the greater Luweero.

“We are saddened that we are losing some of our great leaders with traceable contributions to the development of Luweero as a region. Prof Makubuya’s contribution to the development of Luweero is undisputed. We appeal to the NRM government to fulfill the pledges that have remained unfulfilled,” he said.

A section of the public in the greater Luweero was quick to point out the role played by Prof Makubuya in helping more than 60 primary schools get codes.

“After the early 1980 liberation war when most of the infrastructure was still in a devastated state, many of our schools could not access government support, including the grants and the teachers. It was Prof Makubuya while Minister of Education that he made a deliberate effort to have most of the schools get the codes,” Ms Margaret Ketty Nanyanzi, a retired primary school headteacher and resident of Nyimbwa Sub County said.