Luweero shooting: Nsereko asks security to install GPS in guns

Kampala Central lawmaker Muhammad Nsereko has proposed that government considers installing Global Positioning System (GPS) chips in all guns to ease the process of tracking all persons who commit crimes with the aid of guns.

Much as his proposal was not debated, Mr Nsereko reasoned that unlike other investigative processes which mostly involve security organs physically tracking such suspects, the GPS would enable state authorities to track, trace and nab the suspects in real-time.

"If we embed sensors using embedded systems in the gun, when you kill a police officer and run away with a gun, in real-time we don't even need a roadblock we shall be able to see it with GPS where you have moved this gun to and be able to apprehend you and recover it,” Mr Nsereko said.

Mr Nsereko's proposal came after Speaker Anita Among expressed displeasure over persistent murders and attacks on Police officers with the most recent one being the attack at Busiika Police Post in Luweero District on Monday evening.

Two officers; Inspector of Police Moses Wagaluka, the OC CID and Police Constable Alex Ongolo were killed by unidentified gunmen who fled with two guns.

Speaker Among who presided over the plenary on Tuesday intimidated that there is a need for the government to scale up the number of patrol vehicles to fasten the processes of police handling crime in the country.

“You find that the responses are slow because we don't have enough patrol vehicles. This House must decide that we need patrol vehicles to be able to support the police. We are not going to continue lamenting day in day out that is why the police didn't rush there. It is because we don't have patrol vehicles," Ms Among said.

This saw the State Minister for Finance in charge of general duties Mr Henry Musaasizi reveal that the government had fully released all monies parliament appropriated to the security agencies including the Uganda Police Force (UPF).

To this end, Speaker Among tasked Ministry of Finance officials to furnish the House with proof that the Uganda Police had fully received all the monies from the central government to fund its activities for the first two quarters of the current financial year 2022/2023.