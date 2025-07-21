Luweero Town under quarantine following swine fever outbreak

The government has banned the movement of pigs, pig products, and by-products in Luweero Town Council, Luweero District, following the confirmation of an African swine fever outbreak.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) after several test samples from affected pigs turned out positive for the African swine fever in different parts of Luweero Town Council in Luweero District. The letter, written on July 18, signed by the Luweero District Production Officer on behalf of Maaif and addressed to the town clerk of Luweero Town Council, directs the immediate enforcement of a movement ban of pigs, pig products, and by-products into, within, and out of Luweero Town Council. The letter also calls for the installation of roadblocks at all key transit routes to prevent the illegal transportation of the pigs and pig products.

“All pig slaughter places and butcheries within the town council are to remain closed. Confiscate and safely dispose of illegally slaughtered pigs or pig products as per the Animal Disease Act,” the letter reads in part. African swine fever is a contagious disease that spreads rapidly among pigs. It is passed on to the pigs in a vicious cycle between soft ticks and wild pigs, and direct contact with infected pigs.

As part of the biosecurity measures, farmers are advised to prohibit unauthorised entry into pig farms, ensure strict disinfection of footwear, hands, and farm equipment, and limit the sharing of farm equipment and animal transport between pig farms. Veterinary officials and farmers are advised to ensure that carcasses of the dead animals are buried at least two metres deep or incinerated under the supervision of a veterinary official.

This should be followed by the disinfection of the burial site with recommended disinfectants. In a telephone interview last week, the Luweero Production Officer, Dr Andrew Makubuya Kidda, confirmed the outbreak of the African swine fever in Luweero Town Council. “African Swine Fever is a highly contagious disease. The district veterinary teams received complaints from farmers who lost their animals. The samples submitted for testing at the government laboratories turned out positive for the ASF disease,” he said But surprisingly, on July 19, several of the pork joints within Luweero Town Council were yet to adhere to the directive and were busy serving customers.

An official from the Luweero Town Council on Saturday told Daily Monitor that farmers had lost more than 70 pigs since July began. The farmers did not report the strange disease immediately, he said. Veterinary officials said the African swine fever has no treatment or vaccine. Prevention of spread of the disease to areas that are not infected is the most effective means of eliminating the disease, Dr Alfa Dhikusoka, a veterinary officer and consultant with Mirit Vet Options Limited, told the Monitor last Saturday.

Background

Various parts of Uganda have in the past years suffered successive outbreaks of African swine fever. In 2019, the disease wiped out over 700 pigs in Masaka District. In 2017, Afrcian swine fever broke out in Masaka City, killing about 300 pigs at one farm in Mwalo Village, Kimannya/Kabonera Municipality.

In 2015, pig farmers in Masaka City also suffered an outbreak of African swine fever, especially in Kabonera Sub-county and areas such as Kabonera ‘B’, Kiziba, Kasanje, Kyamuyimbwa, and parts of Rakai District. Piggery is a major farming activity in Uganda and one of the main sources of economic livelihoods for many households involved in the sector. Available records in the Ministry of Agriculture show that Masaka is the leading producer of pigs in Uganda, followed by Kamuli District.