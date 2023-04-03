Luweero, West Rwenzori expect new bishops today

With the consecration of the new bishop of Muhabura Diocese, the Rev Canon Godfrey Mbitse out of the way, Christians in Luweero Diocese and the newly created diocese of West Rwenzori await news from the House of Bishops today.

While the second name that had been sent by the Luweero Diocese bishop nomination committee was successfully challenged by a section of Christians in Luweero, the Holy Spirit must have guided for a replacement.

Sources who reminded this publication about the oath of secrecy, confirmed that the House of Bishops got a second name and that Luweero Anglicans could get their new bishop today.

On March 15, the Luweero bishop nomination committee convened in Wakiso District and selected two of the four candidates as guided by the Provincial Canon of the Church of Uganda.

The candidates were Rev Can Godfrey Kasana, the Archdeacon of Ndejje in Luweero Diocese, Rev Geoffrey Muwanguzi, the Dean at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero, Rev Abel Sserwanja, alias Merewooma, attached to Namirembe Diocese and Rev Abraham Muyinda, the Vicar of St Paul Cathedral Namirembe Diocese.

The Rev Abraham Muyinda also served as Vicar at St Marks’ Cathedral in Luweero before relocation to Namirembe Diocese.

The committee selected Rev Abel Sserwanja Merewooma and Canon Godfrey Kasana.

However, last week, the Provincial Secretariat at Church of Uganda clarified that one of the two names sent by the Luweero Diocese bishop nomination committee had been dropped after a section of Anglicans questioned the eligibility of one of the initial nominees. They petitioned the Church, saying Rev Sserwanja did not have the qualifications.

For one to contest for office of diocesan bishop, one must have served for ten years as an ordained Priest and above 45 years.

The petitioners said Rev Sserwanja, at the time of his application was under 45 years and had not yet made 10 years in priesthood, since he was ordained in December 2013.

Meanwhile, the selection process for the newly created West Ruwenzori Diocese also had similar challenges, where a section of Anglicans cited bias, tribalism and influence peddling.

Carved out of Ruwenzori Diocese, the new diocese is expecting its bishop-elect today. The inauguration of the new diocese and consecration of the bishop will be held on August 27.

On March 1, Ruwenzori Diocese nominated two priests and forwarded their names to the House of Bishops.

A signpost at the Luweero Diocese secretariat offices in Luweero Town. PHOTO/ DAN WANDERA

But on March 15, more than 100 members of the Bakonzo Anglican community in Bundibugyo petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, accusing the Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba cultural institution of interfering in the issues of the proposed diocese.

Led by Mr Ezron Bazerabusa, the general secretary of All Saints Church Bundibugyo, the petitioners said the alleged involvement of cultural institution in the affairs of electing a bishop is a direct plan to sideline the non-Bamba communities from being part of the new diocese.

“We believe the proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese is a religious institution that deserves a godly and unique independence and, therefore… whether the first bishop shall be a Mwamba or Mukonzo or of any other tribe, … as long as our friends continue to show us their true colours, we are not and we shall never be part of the diocese,” part of the petition read.

Mr Bazerabusa said tribal sentiments between the two ethinic groups started in February when a section of Bakonzo started the process of translating a prayer book from Runyoro-Rutooro into Rukonzo language, which did not go well with the Bamba Christian community.

“We needed some money and we decided to solicit to facilitate the work of translation but the Bamba started accusing us of collecting money to bribe the House of Bishops so that they can vote against the person of their choice as the first bishop, and some of our members were attacked by the Bamba and we are now receiving threats,” he said.

He said the Bamba have been openly telling them that the new diocese, which will be based in Bundibugyo District, belongs to the Bamba because the Bakonzo’s diocese of South Rwenzori is in Kasese District.