Luwero records 7th mob justice death in a month

Police in Luwero District are investigating yet another case of mob justice, where an unidentified man was beaten and set on fire in Kaswa Village, Katikamu sub-county, on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 5.00am after locals accused the victim of being a thief.

ASP Sam Twiinemazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, says police responded to the scene, documented the evidence, and transported the body to Luwero Hospital for a postmortem.

"We have opened a case of suspected murder and are working to identify the perpetrators. Mob action undermines the justice system, and we strongly discourage such acts," he said.

This horrific event comes just a week after another suspected thief, Edward Malukhu, met a similar fate in Kakakkala Village, Zirobwe sub-county.

The Luwero District has witnessed seven mob justice-related deaths in just one month, sparking concerns about public frustration with delayed justice processes and a lack of trust in law enforcement.

According to the 2023 Annual Crime Report, Luwero recorded 35 murders by mob action, the highest in the country.

Local councillor Salim Zimula urged the police to take immediate action to restore public confidence, emphasising, "The community is losing trust in the police because they feel cases are mishandled or justice is delayed. Police must rebuild this trust by investigating cases thoroughly and ensuring swift and fair resolutions".

The police have appealed to the public to report suspected criminals instead of resorting to violence.

"We understand the community's frustration, but taking the law into your own hands only leads to more crime and the risk of killing innocent people," Twiinemazima warned.