Luwero woman found dead after night outing

Police in Luwero District are investigating an apparent murder of a 40-year-old woman whose body was discovered in an unfinished house in Bukuma Village, Luwero Town Council.

Robinah Nyangoma's body was found early Sunday morning after reportedly leaving home last night under unclear circumstances.

According to her twin sister Aidah Nyakato, Nyangoma’s friends came by the previous evening, inviting her to join them for an outing.

“Nyangoma had asked for more time, promising to meet them later,” she told Monitor.

Nyakato recalls going to bed around 10pm with her sister still at home but says she was “shocked to receive a disturbing call while preparing to go for prayers.”

“The call was asking me to identify a murdered woman only to find it was my sister lying lifeless,” she noted.

Mustafah Ntambi, the Bukuma LCI vice chairperson, said he was informed of the incident at around 7am as he condemned the brutal killing.

“I urge residents to exercise caution when moving at night, especially amid allegations that Nyangoma was attacked while returning from a night outing,” he added.

Nyangoma leaves behind two sons and a daughter, with the eldest aged around 14 with the youngest 11 years old.

Margaret Nansubuga, the area councillor representing Kagugo Parish in Luwero Town Council, called upon police to expedite investigations.

She cited reports suggesting that Nyangoma may have been with someone at a local venue and emphasized the importance of identifying and questioning those involved.

Savanna Regional Police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima confirmed the incident, stating that investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding Nyangoma’s death.

“Her body was taken to Luwero Hospital for an autopsy before being handed over to family members for burial in Migyera, Nakasongola,” he told Monitor.