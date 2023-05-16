Lwakataka gets bail after 6 months in jail

Rally ace Ponsiano Lwakataka has been released on bail pending the hearing of a case in which he is challenging his 14-month jail sentence on charges of criminal trespass and malicious damage to property.

Lwakataka, who had spent six months in jail, was yesterday released on a cash bail of Shs5m while each of his two sureties was bonded at Shs20m not cash.

While releasing Lwakataka on bail, Mukono High Court judge David Matovu said the remaining period that he was supposed to serve was short and that it would also be unfair in case he is found innocent.

State Attorney Josephine Nanyoga did not object to Lwakataka’s release, given the substantial sureties he had presented to court.

Lwakataka’s lawyer Bosco Asasira had argued that his client is sick and needs specialised medication.

“The applicant (Lwakataka) has provided four sureties who include two medical doctors and I find these to be substantial,” Justice Matovu said.

Court directed Lwakataka to keep reporting to court every Monday.

Prosecution led by Johnathan Muwaganya, last year contended that on December 22, 2018, in Kiwanga Village, Lwakataka demolished a house of 74-year-old George William Kawooya before he went into hiding.