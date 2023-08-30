Lwamafa, other convicts finally walk out of prison

Jimmy Lwamafa and other convicts, who President Museveni pardoned in an August 20 letter, have finally been released from the different prisons in the country, according officials of Uganda prisons.

“It is true all the 200 convicts have been released,” Mr Frank Baine, the spokesperson of Uganda Prisons Services, confirmed to this publication yesterday during a phone interview.

President Museveni used his prerogative of mercy powers given to him under the Constitution to pardon the convicts, majorly on health and humanitarian grounds.

The convicts were jailed in about 35 prisons across the country.

“In exercise of the power vested in me under Article 121 (1) a of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995, as amended and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant pardon to the persons below on public health and humanitarian grounds,” read in part the instrument of pardon signed by President Museveni on August 20.

While addressing journalists in Kampala after his release yesterday, Mr Lwamafa thanked the President for pardoning him.

“I have finished eight years and nine days in jail. God has kept me so well and I am alive. I have no problems, the prisons people have kept me so well. I also thank my relatives who have stood by me,” Mr Lwamafa said in a brief interview.

Mr Lwamafa was serving seven and nine-year jail terms in two but related corruption pension scam cases at Murchison Bay in Luzira prison on the outskirts of Kampala City.

In the first pension scam case heard by the Anti-Corruption Court in November 2016, of the three pension money thieves, Lwamafa, Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa and the late Christopher Obey, the latter was handed the toughest sentence of 14 years.

This was followed by his former boss, Lwamafa, who was sentenced to seven years and Kunsa, who served as commissioner in-charge of pensions, was handed the least punishment of five years.

In the second pension case heard in 2018, Obey, Lwamafa and Kunsa, alongside city lawyer Bob Kasango, were convicted in connection with the forgery of a judicial document to siphon more than Shs15.4 billion pension cash.

Kasango was sentenced to 16 years by Justice Margaret Tibulya but he died of heart-related complications while in prison before he could complete his jail term. In this same case, Lwamafa was sentenced to nine years, the late Obey to 14 years and Kunsa also to nine years.

The Shs15.4b was diverted to the account of Kasango’s Hall and Partners law firm by the three officials.

Mr Baine said in June this year, they submitted 1,800 names of prisoners who had qualified to be pardoned but only 200 were successful.

“The categories for prisoners whose names are submitted for pardon include all petty offenders who have served more than 50 percent of their sentences. These also included all prisoners on death row who have exhausted their appeal process,” Mr Baine said.