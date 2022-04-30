Lwengo businessman kills nephew over theft of coffee beans

Police in Lwengo are investigating circumstances under which a businessman killed his worker who is also related to him on allegations of stealing his coffee from his factory.

The deceased was identified as Stuart Kakooza, 20, a resident of Kamuseenene Village in Lwengo Rural Sub County, Lwengo District.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 4pm.

It is alleged that Mr Henry Sseremba, a coffee dealer in Kyetume trading centre who owns a coffee processing factory beat up his brother’s son and labourer to death for stealing a bucket of his coffee beans from the factory compound.

Mr Mike Ssekyondwa, the defense secretary at Kamuseenene village said he received a phone call from the suspect that he had caught a thief and asked him to come immediately to his coffee factory.

“When I reached the factory, I found Kakooza unconscious and asked Mr Sseremba why he was not taking him to hospital for treatment, he only said I should take the thief to the police because he was causing him losses in the business,” he said.

Mr Sesekyondwa said after sensing that the person he assaulted might die, Sseremba went into hiding and declined to receive their telephone calls.

“Himself [Sseremba] drove the deceased in his car after beating him and dropped him at his factory where he died due to major wounds inflicted on him,” he added.

Lwengo District vice chairperson, Mr Vincent Birimuye condemned Sseremba’s action and asked police to ensure that justice prevails.

“Two wrongs cannot make a right, a thief would be punished for his actions other than beating him to death, and we ask our people to always inform police what has happened rather than engaging in mob action,” Mr Birimuye said.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident, saying police are hunting for the suspect.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was beaten using sticks and sharp objects. Our team of detectives is on the ground to look for the suspect who took off immediately after the incident,” he said.