Lwengo District boss charged with attempted murder, granted bail

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Masaka on Tuesday charged Lwengo District Chairperson Ibrahim Kitatta with four counts including attempted murder and robbery.

Kitatta appeared before Chief Magistrate Simon Ntoroko and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecution led by Mariam Njuki said the charges stemmed from events that occurred on July 14, 2025, ahead of the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries.

He is accused of robbing Liyaada Nakanwagi of her mobile phone, attempting to kill David Ssebuguzi, the LC1 chairperson of Kanakulya Zone, robbing him of his mobile phone, and stealing Shs900,000 from one Musa Kataze.

Through his lawyer, Eddie Sansa, Kitatta presented three sureties in court: Vincent Birimuye, the Lwengo District Vice Chairperson; Peregrino Ssenozi, the District Speaker; and Abdul Musa Mpagi, the Town Clerk of Kinoni Town Council, who is also his brother.

However, Njuki objected to the bail application, arguing that Kitatta could interfere with witnesses and evidence.

Magistrate Ntoroko overruled the objection, saying the accused was a responsible public official with a fixed place of abode and had presented credible sureties.

He granted Kitatta cash bail of Shs1 million, while each surety was bonded at Shs10 million non-cash.

The magistrate also urged the prosecution to expedite the case.

“The state must ensure timely justice for all parties involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the complainants expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to grant Kitatta bail, claiming their lives remained at risk due to ongoing threats.

The case has been adjourned to November 20, 2025.