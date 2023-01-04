Lwengo loses Shs100m to suspected fraud - report

Lwengo lost an estimated Shs100m in suspected fraudulent expenditures by heads of departments last year, the district public accounts committee report has revealed.

The report, which was presented to the council on Monday, cites several acts of conspiracy by district heads of departments through fabrication of accountability reports for funds intended for different projects under their areas of supervision.

It recommends that all the implicated officials refund the funds.

“We want the heads of departments to be held accountable for these anomalies and correspondingly be reprimanded and made to refund the misappropriated funds,” Mr Jorum Mugume, the committee chairperson, told Monitor yesterday.

The report noted that despite the existence of the financial expenditure guidelines under the local government, a section of district officials used suspected syndicates commissioned by lower technical staff to steal funds.

For instance, under the education department, Shs10.4 million meant for Nakyenyi Secondary School under the Universal Secondary Education programme went missing. The officials could not account for the funds.

Under the discretionary development equalisation grant, Shs43 million was reportedly misappropriated by the planning department.

The department also allegedly spent Shs4.7 million on repairing the former district administration offices in Kyetume, but no work was done on the site.

The facilitation of agricultural extension services workers in sub-counties cost the production department Shs3.7 million, but the committee was unable to locate any accountability reports while the purported recipients never submitted any appreciation paperwork.

At the district headquarters’ finance department, unspecified expenditures totalling to Shs7.6m and payments to unspecified service providers amounting to Shs9.7 million were made.

Likewise, Shs210,000 in local revenue was collected but never deposited to the district revenue collection account.

According to the report, funds from the lower local councils were used to organise an executive committee at Malongo Sub-county, yet the committee was not operational at the time the expenditures were reportedly made.

Mr Mugume said the findings have also been shared with the Minister of Local Government to take necessary action.

Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, the district chairperson, said the report is an eye opener and a yardstick for which many other individuals that try to steal public funds would be exposed and made to return the funds or lose their jobs.