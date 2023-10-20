Lwengo school supported with building materials after Monitor story

Pupils and teachers at Lyakibirizi Cope Primary School in Lwengo District have a reason to smile after receiving building materials and a tarpaulin following a Monitor story.

On October 16 the media house published a story which highlighted the poor learning environment for a section of pupils with many studying in worn out makeshift structures.

Whenever it rained, all the 547 pupils at the school were forced to squeeze themselves in the only existing two-room classroom block housing Primary Four, Five, Six and Seven.

It is this situation which prompted Masaka City well-wisher Alice Nanungi to donate building materials including 20 bags of cement, and a truck of bricks to the school.

The materials are expected to be used to erect another two-class room block at the school.

In addition to construction materials, Nanungi, who is also the Nyendo-Mukungwe councilor, also donated a new tarpaulin to roof the makeshift classrooms for learners in lower primary section.

“As a parent, I got touched after reading the story in the Monitor and decided to support the school with materials that can build a two-classroom block.”

“I am going to monitor the construction works until the classroom block is completed. I implore other Good Samaritans to join me and we bring smiles on the faces of the learners,” Nanungi remarked.

She also said many people may view her gesture as political, but according to her, the intention is to help learners get a decent learning environment.

“I am going to continue lobbying more financial support from my colleagues, especially mothers, to see that this project becomes a success,” Ms Nanungi added.

According to Nicholas Magembe, the school head teacher, since Monitor published the story, he has received numerous phone calls from people willing to help them.