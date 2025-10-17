Lyantonde Hospital medic arrested over soliciting Shs60,000 bribe

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which a doctor at the district hospital solicited a bribe of Shs60,000 from a patient.

The male doctor is accused of soliciting Shs60,000 from a patient identified as Ms Norah Tuhikirize, who had gone to the facility to seek medical services.

Ms Tuhikirize alerted police on Wednesday after being asked to pay money at a public health facility where services are presumably free of charge.

"The victim asked the medic to allow her to leave the hospital and get the money, and in the process, she came back with police officers that arrested him shortly after receiving the money," an eyewitness told Monitor on Thursday.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye has condemned the act of the medic, saying it is unethical. He added that it also scares away patients from seeking services in public facilities.

"The victim had a child that had to undergo an operation, but the doctor could not conduct it before getting paid. He had asked for 100,000, but they negotiated, and the lady agreed to pay Shs60,000, which she paid as our operative witnessed," he said, adding, "Further investigations are underway, and when completed, the suspect will be arraigned in court to face the law."

Locals claim that cases of corruption tendencies and neglect of duty at the general hospital are common, blaming the district leadership for not doing enough to address this challenge, which they say affects health service delivery in the area.

Early this year, the Deputy Inspectorate General of Government, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, visited Masaka Sub Region and was shocked to discover that several health workers were absent at various health facilities during working hours, and patients and caregivers also complained that they were being asked to pay bribes to access services.



