Lyantonde rolls out online revenue payment system

Lyantonde has launched an Integrated Revenue Administration System (IRAS) to improve revenue collection and administration in the district.

Under the new revenue payment system, the district plans to register the details of the taxpayers online and then issue them a regular Payment Advice Slip either through a mobile phone or e-mail. This will later be used to effect the payment through online banking or mobile money services.

Officiating at the launch of the system over the weekend, James Ogwang, the principal finance commissioner in the Ministry of Local Government asked all revenue collectors in the district to embrace the new system and boost the district revenue base.

“Lyantonde is launching with Kisoro District today as number 65 and 66 on the IRAS system respectively. We appeal to all accountants, accounting officers and other line officers in the district to support this new system and embrace it instantly,” he said.

He noted that IRAS started in Kampala before being rolled out to other cities and municipalities and has since resulted into improved revenue collection.

Taddius Nimusiima Kakwengo, the assistant Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Lyantonde District Is optimistic that the online revenue payment system will reduce revenue leakages during assessment and payment.

On his part, Muzamiru Kateregga, secretary for finance Lyantonde District Council noted that the district has been struggling to collect local revenue due to lack of revenue inventory and such advanced systems.

“I appeal for both political and technical will to roll out this system such that we can improve our revenue and aim at self-sustaining rather than depending on funding from the central government,” he said.