M23 rebel detained in Kisoro over robbery- police

Police in Kisoro District in western Uganda said Monday that they had arrested one of the members of M23 rebel group operating in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, on allegations of aggravated robbery.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate identified the suspect as 22-year-old Gestin Ngonga, a resident of Rucuro Kiwanja territory in the DRC.



According to police, Ngonga on Sunday (September 10) intercepted one Lawrence Nasasira, a resident of Kakanke village in Kisoro District who was riding a motorcycle before robbing him of Shs400, 000 and two mobile phones.

The robbery is said to have happened at around 5pm at Kinanira village in Mupaka town council in Kisoro District.

"It's alleged that on September 10, 2023 at about 1700 hours at Kinanira village, Mupaka town council, as the victim was riding his motorcycle, he was intercepted by the said suspect who was armed with an SMG rifle No.CDFA2719381 with two magazines loaded with 55 rounds of live ammunition and robbed him of Shs400, 000 and two mobile phones and thereafter, he was ordered ride away" Mr Maate said.

Mr Nasasira reported the incident to Mupaka border security team in Kisoro District.