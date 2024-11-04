M23 rebels capture strategic town in North Kivu

The March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have taken control of Kamandi-Gite, a strategic town located on the west coast of Lake Edward in North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This advance follows intense fighting with the DR Congo government army and its coalition on Saturday and Sunday.

Kamandi-Gite is situated approximately 130 kilometres from Goma City. Several reliable sources confirmed the presence of M23 rebels in the town on Sunday evening.

In the early hours of Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Willy Ngoma, the M23 rebels' military spokesperson released a statement affirming the rebels' claim. Ngoma stated that after suffering defeat, FARDC soldiers and their coalition retreated to the peripheral hills surrounding Kamandi-Gite.

He emphasised that the strategic location of Kamandi-Gite provides M23 fighters with opportunities to access the entire southern part of the Lubero territory, particularly the southwest coast of Lake Edward, which borders Rutshuru territory.

“The answer is 'Yes.' The M23 took control of the agglomeration of Kamandi-Gite, located on the west coast of Lake Edward in the chiefdom of Batangi, territory of Lubero, province of North Kivu, more than 130 km north of the city of Goma. This follows a counterattack from the enemies who attacked Kirumba around 3am on November 3, 2024. This attack comes two days after a similar one carried out by the Wazalendos around Kirumba. The FARDC, FDLR, Wazalendo, and other militias allied with Mr Tshilombo will never return here," he said.

Ngoma continued, “Coming from Kirumba, a commune located about 20 kilometres from Kamandi-Gite, the Wazalendos have retreated to the peripheral hills of Kamandi-Gite. They are considering a probable preparation for a counterattack, but we will not allow them.”

The DR Congo army is yet to respond to the M23 rebels’ claims. The conflict between M23 and the Congolese government began in March 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga.

This war has led to the M23/AFC capturing and controlling large parts of Rutshuru, Masisi, Nyiragongo, and Lubero territories in North Kivu province.