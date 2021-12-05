Prime

MAAIF officials confiscate travelers' food at Entebbe Airport

An aerial view of Entebbe International Airport. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • MAAIF officials abruptly set up a checkpoint at the departures screening area where they confiscated unprocessed foods.

There was drama at Entebbe International airport on Wednesday as Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) officials confiscated unprocessed food from intending travelers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.