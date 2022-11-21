Maama Fina no show as residents kill 12 cows to appease gods of wealth



A section of residents from Kayunga and neighbouring districts of Mukono and Buikwe on Sunday killed 12 heads of cattle in a ritual they claimed was meant to appease gods to give them wealth.

The over 200 residents who were led by traditional healers converged in Kiziika village , Nazigo sub-county , Kayunga District at the shrines that belong to a spirit Luyitayita which they say has powers to give them wealth, children and other fortunes.

Mr Njuki Buyinza, the shrine's caretaker said 20 goats and many chicken were also slaughtered at the fete.

"All the meat and food were served to people without taking any home because it is a taboo", Mr Njuki said.

Ms Sylivia Namutebi aka Maama Fiina the president of traditional healers in Uganda was supposed to be chief guest did not show up but just sent a representative.

Some residents who attended the function said the ceremony was being held annually before the outbreak of Covid-19.

"We have for long appeased our gods and they have been blessing us with wealth while some others who had challenges in having children have had them" Ms Jane Namusoke said.

Rev Fr. Maurice Kigoye the parish priest of Kangulumira parish in Kangulumira sub-county criticised residents for believing in witchcraft and advised them to repent and turn back to God.

"They should turn to God because. He is going to forgive them," Fr Kigoye said.

Witchcraft is still widely practiced in Uganda which is estimated to have a population of about 44 million people. Most witchcraft activities are conducted in search of fortunes in the East African nation considered to be one of the poorest in the world.