Maama: Spiritual mother of Ugandans in diaspora rests

Most Ugandans in the diaspora had already started to relate with Pastor Robinah Katende as their spiritual mother long before she graduated from the International School of Ministry in Massachusetts, USA.

Ms Racheal Ssemogerere, the president of pastor’s wives in the United Kingdom, had an opportunity to work alongside Pastor Katende.

She speaks highly of the woman who was affectionately known as Maama.

“She loved and showed hospitality to strangers, and it is not a mistake that most people addressed her as Maama given her motherly approach to life,” Ms Ssemogerere told Sunday Monitor.

People in the diaspora need spiritual persons around them amidst challenges and temptations. In Maama Robinah, they had an old hand at their disposal.

Ms Henrietta Nairuba Wamala, the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) leader, remembers Maama Robinah as a kind-hearted, gentle spirit whose unwavering faith touched many hearts.

Pastor Robinah Katende (seated 4th right) with other pastors and their husbands at the launch of Pastors Wives and Women Pastors Network International UK chapter in London, UK. PHOTO/COURTESY



A member of the Ugandan community in Boston, Maama Robinah’s love and compassion touched the lives of many in Uganda, USA, Canada, and beyond.

Sometimes referred to as Lady K by her peers, Maama Robinah had an unwavering passion for fashion and design.

In fact, she was a trendsetter, who encouraged pastor’s wives and friends to always be elegant and fashionably dressed women.

Maama Robinah’s interest in fashion came as no surprise as she temporarily pursued a career in tailoring, as well as designing of children’s clothing in her youth. The zeal to serve God, however, saw her join forces with her husband in ministry.

She married Rev John Baker Katende on May 30 1981 at Full Gospel Church in Makerere, Uganda.

Maama Katende’s legacy will live on through the life of her husband Rev Katende; daughters Rachael and Jackline; son-in-law Rev Joseph Kiirya; six grandchildren (Diana, Jordan, Jonathan, Jesse, Joseph Jr and Julia); two great grandchildren (Derick in the US and Jahmai in Canada); and adopted children.

Servant of God

Soon after their wedding, the Katendes were posted to Mbale District in eastern Uganda. There, they established the First Presbyterian Church.

Maama Robinah lived to see the church grow from a handful of members to a flourishing congregation. She took great satisfaction in the fact that it empowered young people, many of whom are still ministering in Mbale, Uganda, and many parts of the world.

She took great pride in being a helper and fully supported her husband in ministry. In October 1992, she relocated to the US to join her partner, who was pursuing further theological studies in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The two later relocated to Boston, Massachusetts, where they responded to the call of God in 2001 to open the Global Evangelical Church. The church grew from an apartment fellowship in Malden to its current state of the art ambient facility at 34 Linnell Circle in Billerica.

Her most enduring legacy is the establishment of the Pastors Wives and Women Pastors Network International (PWWPNI).

She not only brought pastors’ wives and women ministers together, but also empowered and released them to kingdom purpose. This year, PWWPNI celebrated 20 years of ministry.

Even after she has departed, it is evident that she left an abiding legacy and a firm foundation.

While the PWWPNI was thriving, Maama Robinah’s health kept failing her after she was diagnosed with cancer. Despite seeking medical attention and putting up a fight, she recently passed away. Her loss has left a huge hole in the hearts of her loved ones, her friends, and the entire community.

Sorely missed

Ms Rose Kyeswa, a sister of the deceased, shares that Maama Robinah lived a grateful life and she impacted lives.

“My life will not be the same without you for the many memories we shared. Through it all, you stayed true as my sister. You are gone but you will always remain in my heart,” she shared.

In a similar manner, Ms Alice Kaggwa likened Maama Robinah to a life changer and a good example to families and the Church.

“Your empathy, patience, and deeply loving acceptance made you the perfect big sister,” she shared.

The Global Evangelical Church in Boston hailed Maama Robinah as a great pillar to the development of the Church. The Church also toasted to her relentless efforts to serve God.

“Robinah Katende was not only the wife of our pastor, but the founder and a pillar of Global Evangelical Church,” elder John N. Matsiko disclosed, adding that Maama Robinah was “a general in the army of God and a chief evangelist.”

Maama Robinah’s remains will in the coming days be returned home for burial. Her final resting place will be at Bukaluba-Kisozi near Kings College Budo in Wakiso District at the home of the Late Peter Wamala Semakula.

The burial is scheduled to take place on July 5.

There will be a memorial service at Omega Healing Centre (where pastor Michael Kyazze is the minister) on Tuesday.

Who was Pastor Robinah Katende?

Background

Born July 12, 1958 to Ananias Kyeswa and Katherine Nangozi, Maama Robinah grew up with nearly 20 siblings. She started her academic journey at Bugobango Primary School in Butambala.

Later, she joined Sentema High School for O and A-Level secondary education before heading to Kampala School of Tailoring.