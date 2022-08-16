Mabirizi drags Mao to court over ministerial appointment

The Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered Uganda Prisons Services to produce jailed lawyer Male Mabirizi to prosecute opposition Democratic Party (DP) president and Justice Minister Norbert Mao.

This follows Mabirizi's application asking the court “to prosecute Mao on charges of being a common nuisance, disobedience of statutory duty and conspiracy to defraud by seeking a lucrative ministerial appointment as president general of the Democratic Party (DP) when his term expired earlier.”

Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis has scheduled the hearing for August 19, where Mr Mao and DP secretary general, Mr Gerald Siranda, are expected to take plea on the charges that attract a punishment of seven years in jail upon conviction.

Their accuser and prosecutor [Mabirizi] is currently serving an 18-month jail term arising from his endless battles with judicial officers, and requires special clearance to appear in court to pursue his case- which the chief magistrate has granted.

President Museveni and Mr Mao on July 20 signed a Memorandum of Understanding at State House Entebbe as leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party and DP announced a cooperation.

Mr Museveni who is also the NRM chairperson appointed Mr Mao as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on July 21, a move that stirred mixed reactions from political actors and other stakeholders.