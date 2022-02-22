Mabirizi pleads to be released pending hearing of appeals

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Through his lawyer, Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, Mabirizi asked the court presided over by Justice Christopher Izama Madrama to immediately order for his release citing that it was an illegal, unconstitutional move for his arrest while there are pending appeals which he needs to prosecute himself.

The controversial jailed lawyer, Mr Hassan Male Mabirizi, has pleaded to the Court of Appeal to have him released pending the hearing of his appeal challenging the 18 months jail term.

