Mabirizi pledges federalism to unlock Bunyoro’s potential

Conservative Party (CP) presidential candidate Elton Joseph Mabirizi has pledged to introduce a federal system of governance if elected, saying it is the only lasting solution to Bunyoro’s long-standing challenges of resource exploitation, poor service delivery, and underdevelopment.

Mr Mabirizi made the remarks as he concluded his three-day campaign tour of Hoima, Kikuube, and Kagadi districts on Friday. He said Bunyoro’s wealth in oil and gas has not benefited its people because of Uganda’s centralised governance system.

“Bunyoro has oil and gas, but only a few individuals have profited. Land speculators who acquired titles long ago have been compensated, while residents remain excluded,” he said at Sir Tito Winyi Playground in Hoima City.

He warned that without proper safeguards, the region could suffer from the so-called resource curse. The candidate said his campaign in Bunyoro is rooted in ensuring that resource-rich regions benefit from their natural wealth through self-governance. “With federal governance, every region will manage its resources independently, and revenue will be collected at the regional level rather than being surrendered to the central government,” he said.

CP president John Ken Lukyamuzi said their government would guarantee that oil and gas revenues directly benefit the host region.

At Muhoro Central Market in Kagadi District, Mr Mabirizi promised to prioritise the health sector, saying most facilities in the sub-region lack basic equipment and adequate staff. On education, he pledged to renovate schools and raise teachers’ salaries, especially for arts teachers, to improve performance and morale.

He also criticised the growing problem of land grabbing, arguing that federal governance would allow quicker resolution of disputes. He promised to mechanise farming and establish value addition centres to raise farmers’ incomes. “Each region would have manufacturing centres to promote value addition and ensure farmers earn more from their produce,” he said.

Omuhereza Talemwa Mbabazi of Hoima said: “A federal system will empower regions to govern themselves without interference.”

Ms Beatrice Birungi said: “Local governments send all revenue to the centre, crippling service delivery. A federal system would resolve that.” However, Mr Donoziiyo Kabaka said the manifesto fails to address the sub-region’s poor roads.

“We are neighbours with DRC through Ndaiga, but poor roads hinder trade. The President must address this issue.”