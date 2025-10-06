Mabirizi’s coalition meeting flops as opposition presidential candidates shun invitation

A planned meeting by Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi, the presidential flag bearer for the Conservative Party (CP), to discuss a possible opposition coalition ahead of the 2026 General Election did not take place after all the invited presidential candidates failed to show up.

On September 29, Mr Mabirizi wrote to opposition presidential aspirants, including the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate, Maj. Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu and Common Man’s Party leader Mr Mubarak Munyagwa. The letter was inviting them to a strategic meeting aimed at uniting opposition forces behind a single presidential candidate and also having joint campaigns.

The meeting had been scheduled at 8 pm on October 5, 2025, at the Grand Global Hotel in Makerere Kikoni, but none of the invited candidates showed up.

According to Mr Mabirizi, he waited for the presidential aspirants at the hotel, but none showed up, and only two candidates, Mr Mubarak Munyagwa and Gen Muntu, sent apologies for their absence.

“I only received communication from Mubaraka Munyagwa saying he was in the field speaking to voters, and Gen Muntu also cited similar reasons. The other parties did not respond at all, which clearly implies that they are not interested. I’m waiting to see whether their approach to these elections will yield any meaningful results,” he added.

In the invitation letter seen by this publication, Mr Mabirizi expressed disappointment with the electoral process, describing it as a legitimised, stage-managed procedure that denies opposition candidates a fair and free environment to compete. He appealed to the opposition leaders to sacrifice whatever engagements they had and attend the meeting, emphasising that unity was the only path to challenge the incumbent president, Mr Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

When contacted, both Mr Mutaasa Kafeero, the communications person of Common Man’s Party (CP), confirmed receiving Mr Mabirizi’s invitation, but couldn’t make it to the meeting because they were in the field.

“We are in Eastern Uganda meeting voters, and we couldn't make it to the venue in Kampala. We embrace the coalition of fronting one candidate in case Mr Mabirizi is ready to join us because we already have a candidate,” Mr Mutaasa said.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General, said the party didn’t receive the invitation letter to the meeting, adding that anybody who wants to make a coalition was welcome.

“The party is already in talks with several opposition parties, and if we receive an invitation from Mr Mabirizi, we shall look through it and see if we can form a coalition,” Mr Rubongoya said.



Ms Alice Alaso, the national coordinator for ANT, confirmed that the party received the invitation but could not send a representative because several of their leaders were in the field with the presidential candidate.

“We are in touch with Mr Mabirizi and we shall look into his proposal for joint campaigns, but we disagreed with fronting one joint presidential candidate because our party already has a candidate who is well known,” Ms Alaso said.