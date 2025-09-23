Mabirizi's presidential nomination deferred

Presidential aspirant, Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi's nomination has been deferred after he was asked to resolve an outstanding issue, which the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, did not publicly specify.

"Upon scrutiny of his documents, we discovered there was an issue that did not come out clearly to conform to the law," Justice Byabakama said.

However, according to Mabirizi, the matter relates to his Master’s degree, which still requires certification by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE). He has been given until 4PM today or tomorrow to fulfil the requirement.

"We have guided him to go back to sort out that issue, and once it is sorted, he's at liberty to come back, and we shall accord him another opportunity to be nominated. So, aspirant Mabirizi, please go and sort out that issue. If it's sorted before 4 pm, you can come back and be nominated. If not, we still have tomorrow," Justice Byabakama added.





Mr Mabirizi, a former presidential candidate in the 2016 elections and the current Conservative Party flag bearer, arrived at the Electoral Commission grounds in Lweza, Entebbe Road, for his nomination at around midday. He was supposed to be the second presidential aspirant to be nominated today (September 23), after President Museveni, whom he plans to dislodge.

"I have all the required documents. The problem is with the Electoral Commission. When I contested the other time, I didn't have a Master's Degree; now I do. They said the issue is with my Master's Degree, which is not yet certified. Let me to the NCHE and certify it," Mr Mabirizi told journalists.

After his nomination, President Museveni part of his next term's plan, is to accelerate economic transformation, contain criminality, corruption and impunity, which have frustrated service delivery.

WATCH: John Ken Lukyamuzi, chairperson of the Conservative Party and one of the seconders of Elton Joseph Mabirizi, has been denied access to the Electoral Commission premises due to lack of proper accreditation. He explained that traffic delays prevented him from arriving on… pic.twitter.com/6jv7uNr0RA — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 23, 2025







