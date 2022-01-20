Mabirizi seeks to block DPP from taking on Bujjingo case 

A lawyer has petitioned Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court to halt the hearing of the case in which Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is being prosecuted for allegedly entering into a second marriage illegally.

In the application filed on Tuesday, lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi wants the magistrates court to await the decision of the High Court in Kampala.

The High Court is expected to rule on whether it was right for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to make a U-turn and express fresh interest in prosecuting the case despite an earlier announcement that they would not prosecute Bujjingo.

“....Court halts giving any legal effect, implementing or in any way relying on the January12 letter signed by the resident state prosecutor on behalf of the DPP seeking to take over the applicant’s criminal case no. 666 Uganda Vs. Aloysious Bujjingo and Suzan Makula Nantaba, thereby making a U-turn,” Mr Mabirizi states in his application.