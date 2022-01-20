Mabirizi seeks to block DPP from taking on Bujjingo case
What you need to know:
- Late last year, lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi instituted criminal proceedings against Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo and his new lover, Ms Suzan Namakula, for allegedly committing bigamy.
- Last week, the office of the DPP expressed interest in taking the prosecution of Pastor Bujjingo from the private prosecution by Mr Mabirizi.
A lawyer has petitioned Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court to halt the hearing of the case in which Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is being prosecuted for allegedly entering into a second marriage illegally.
In the application filed on Tuesday, lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi wants the magistrates court to await the decision of the High Court in Kampala.
The High Court is expected to rule on whether it was right for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to make a U-turn and express fresh interest in prosecuting the case despite an earlier announcement that they would not prosecute Bujjingo.
“....Court halts giving any legal effect, implementing or in any way relying on the January12 letter signed by the resident state prosecutor on behalf of the DPP seeking to take over the applicant’s criminal case no. 666 Uganda Vs. Aloysious Bujjingo and Suzan Makula Nantaba, thereby making a U-turn,” Mr Mabirizi states in his application.
Case
But Mr Mabirizi has since objected to the development, arguing that the DPP had earlier indicated that they would not take over the matter.
He now wants the High Court to determine whether the DPP was right to make the U-turn.
Background
The particulars of the offences against Pastor Bujjingo are that on December 7, 2021 at Kawuku, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, having contracted marriage under the Marriage Act with Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo, and during the continuance of that marriage, contracted a marriage in accordance with customary law with Suzan Namakula Nantaba.”
Also sued is Bujjingo’s lover, Ms Namakula.