Mabunda arrives ahead of Monitor Thought Leaders’ Forum

The Keynote speaker for the highly anticipated Monitor Thought Leaders’ Forum, which is due November 16 at the Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala, has arrived in the country.

Nyimpini Mabunda said forum attendees should expect a day filled with an energetic and exhilarating discussion at the event themed: “The Impact and disruptions of Artificial intelligence in Africa; is Ai a friend or foe?”

“Every revolution and every big change has got threats to jobs and opportunities. When the industrial revolution came in the 1860s, the first motor car was made in 1913. Those that were having horse carts were very afraid that their jobs are finished because cars are coming. When automated manufacturing came in, those who were doing it manually had threats to jobs but what we have seen over the years is that some jobs get affected but new jobs also come up,” he told Monitor after arriving at Entebbe Airport on November 15.

Mabunda added: “People should re-skill themselves, everyone needs to be agile and diversify their skill base, prepare yourselves for the jobs of the future, that’s what I encourage people to do and have a huge capacity to learn even online for free to train ourselves of new skills and that’s what we must do to continue to be relevant, you can’t expect things to be static for 70 years”.

The Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda head of Marketing, Elizabeth Namaganda, called on people to attend and hear from experts from vast fields regarding artificial intelligence.

“Things will not be static, things will have to change because of the upcoming technology,” she noted on Wednesday.

The forum will be moderated by the NMG-U editorial general manager Daniel Kalinaki, and will also include panelists Ronald kwilingira Sebuhinja, the head of product development and innovation at DFCU Bank, Eunice Waweru the Finance Director at Uganda Breweries Limited, Abdul Ssebagala, a senior Technology expert at MTN and Benoni Katende who is the Chief Technology and Enterprise Solutions officer at NSSF.