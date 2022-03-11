Mabunu market in Ntungamo offers residents fun activities

Residents attend the official opening of the Mabunu market in Ntungamo District on Saturday. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

“Previously, an acre of land was Shs5m but it has more than doubled. It has also changed how people think about villages, no one knew a year ago that this place would be having more than15,000 people every Saturday,” Mr Moses Munanura, a resident of Itojo town, said.


Hundreds of residents of Itojo Sub-county in Ntungamo District and surrounding areas throng Mabunu market every last Saturday of the month not only to buy commodities but also have fun .

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.