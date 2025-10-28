Machete gangs terrorise Greater Kampala suburbs

Machete-wielding gangs have launched a new wave of attacks across the Kampala Metropolitan Area, targeting people in their homes as well as pedestrians carrying cash and electronic gadgets at night.

Residents of Nsangi Town Council in Wakiso District and Goma Division in Mukono District have been hardest hit, with one person killed and several others injured. Police confirmed receiving multiple complaints from travellers assaulted by gangs in Kiwanga, Mukono District.

Attacks have in recent months also been reported in Namugongo, Kiwatule, Kira, Bweyogerere, Kiteezi, Kasangati, Gayaza, and Matugga, where residents have been stabbed, hacked, and attacked at home, some fatally. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, said: “We received reports of organised criminals in Kiwanga, Goma Vision in Mukono District.





Around 10 suspects were armed with pangas. Our teams responded and disabled one of the suspects.” Police have arrested more than 90 suspects in connection with the attacks, while security forces continue to pursue others who fled during operations. This is not the first wave of attacks in the area.

Since April, similar incidents have been reported in Namugongo Division and Goma Division, where machete-wielding gangs raided homes in densely populated neighbourhoods home to middle- and working-class residents who supply labour to Kampala City and the industrial zones of Mukono and Wakiso.

In Nsangi Town Council, the attacks have created fear and sleepless nights. “Gangs killed Judith Alupo, a bar attendant, prompting the arrest of three suspects who have since been charged in court,” said Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

At least seven other incidents involving thugs armed with iron bars and machete have been reported in Nsangi, alongside a surge in robberies and vehicle thefts. “We have intensified foot patrols and sent 30 police officers to join those already in Nsangi to deal with the criminality,” Mr Owoyesigyire said, adding that 86 suspects were arrested in Nsangi alone.

Suspects were found in possession of stolen property, dangerous weapons, and house-breaking tools. Senior police commanders, including Director of Police Operations Frank Mwesigwa and Kampala Metropolitan Commander Richard Ecega, visited Nsangi and surrounding areas to assess the situation. Following their review, two new patrol pick-up vehicles were deployed, and vigilante groups were revived to support police operations.

“We have established village security committees and vigilante teams. We are working jointly with them and have conducted night patrols,” Mr Owoyesigyire said. This marks the first deployment of vigilante groups since 2018. Previously known as crime preventers, these groups were prominent during Gen Kale Kayihura’s tenure as Inspector General of Police.

They were disbanded by President Museveni after Gen Kayihura’s removal of the IGG postion. Even Kampala’s central business district, equipped with CCTV cameras and multiple police posts, has not been spared. Pedestrians, passengers, and motorists remain vulnerable to street crime, particularly mobile phone snatching and vehicle part theft along Kampala Road, Wampewo Avenue, Jinja Road, and Access Road.

“Following several complaints about theft of motor vehicle parts, including mirrors, grills, and lamps, police at Jinja Road Division carried out an intelligence-led operation. Two suspects were arrested and led detectives to shops in Kisekka Market selling stolen items,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Detectives told this publication that most suspects were tracked using CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and victim information. Charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and attempted murder have been filed against the arrested suspects. “We have established that the perpetrators are common criminals who have previously terrorised Kawempe, Katwe, and Rubaga,” a detective said.

The spate of attacks by thugs armed with machetes and iron bars comes amid growing public fear following the recent gruesome murders of an Entebbe couple, David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife, Florence Mutaaga, 62, in Lugonjo, Nakiwogo Division on July 7. Despite public alarm, police leadership remains optimistic that the presidential sub-county model of policing will significantly reduce crime.

Background

The recent surge in attacks by thugs armed with machetes and iron bars across Kampala Metropolitan Area echoes the tragic July 7 killings of an Entebbe couple. David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife Florence Mutaaga, 62, were attacked in their home in Lugonjo, Nakiwogo Division.

Police believe the incident may be linked to the same criminal networks responsible for robberies and assaults across Mukono, Wakiso, and Kampala suburbs. The 2024 annual crime report shows a slight decline in house break-in cases, with 3,019 incidents, down from 3,329 in 2023.



