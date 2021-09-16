Machete survivors seek help from government

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Following the recent killings by machete-wielding thugs in Masaka Sub-region, President Museveni recently gave out Shs10m to each of the 25 families that lost their loved ones.

However, families of the survivors are seeking help from government to settle accumulated medical bills.

Some of the survivors of the night machete attacks, who are still nursing wounds and are in dire need of financial assistance, include Tonny Lukyamuzi (80) of Kyamuyimbwa in Masaka City, David Ntale (33), Kasubi Village in Masaka City, Hassan Mugera (32), a resident of Nyetume Village, Bukomansimbi District, and Maria Nakyanzi (61), a resident of Kyango-Kazo Cell in Kasaali Town Council, Kyotera District.

The assailants cut off Nakyanzi’s left thumb while her right arm was nearly chopped off on September 1.

Ms Gorret Namaganda, Nakyanzi’s sister, who is taking care of her at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, said they are planning to sell part of the patient’s land to settle the bills. She said sometimes, medics at the health facility prescribe expensive drugs which they purchase from private pharmacies .

“Doctors have done their part. They have told us she will soon be referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further treatment,” she said on Tuesday.

Mr Chrysostom Ssengabi, a son of Ms Nakyanzi, pleaded with President Museveni to come to their rescue.

“We are lucky that our mother survived. However, the heavy medical bills are going to make us bankrupt. We pray that the President intervenes so that we don’t sell part of our land,” he said.

What Doctors say

A doctor attending to Ms Nakyanzi, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they plan to refer the patient to Mulago Hospital for special bones treatment.

Ms Maria Nakyanzi, a resident of Kyango-Kazo Cell in Kasaali Town Council, Kyotera District who narrowly escaped death last month when machete-wielding assailants attacked her at her home. She is currently admitted at Masaka Referral Hospital. PHOTO/ AMBROSE MUSASIZI

Ms Ruth Nakyanzi, a sister of Mr Lukyamuzi, said although doctors recommended that he gets a brain and skull scan, they have since August 28 failed to raise Shs300,000 needed.

“We have also been told that he [Lukyamuzi] needs specialised treatment, but still we don’t have the money,” she said.

Tonny Lukyamuzi, 80, is currently admitted to Masaka Regional Refferal Hopsital, following a failed murder attempt by the machete-wielding assailants. PHOTO / WILSON KUTAMBA

Miss out on Museveni cash

Although the families that lost their loved ones received Shs10m each, two of them claim they were left out.

The family of Mr Joseph Ddumba Lutaakome, a resident of Buzinga Village, Lwengo Sub-county in Lwengo District, who was murdered on August 4, said they did not get the money even though they registered.

“We were approached by the former Lwengo District chairperson, Mr Godfrey Mutabaazi, at our home and they recorded all our details. On the day we were supposed to meet the President, I was weak and by the time I alerted my son to represent me, the bus that was heading to State House had already left,” Mr Vincent Kyaterekera, a brother of the deceased, said.

Another family of Mr Francis Kizza, aka Nswa, of Ssettaala Village in Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality, Masaka City, also missed out.

Mr Vincent Mutebi, a brother to the deceased, also said the bus left him behind.

“We had been told to meet at MD Pub, but we reached a few minutes after. We repeatedly called the group leaders but they didn’t answer our calls,” he said.

Kizza was killed on August 24, together with two others Tadeo Kiyimba, 50, and Sulaiman Kakooza, 56, both residents of Ssettaala Village.

Efforts to speak Mr Mutabaazi have been futile since Monday since all repeated calls went unanswered.

Mr Herman Ssentongo, the newly-appointed Lwengo Resident District Commissioner, said they are going to compile a list of all the survivors and those who missed out on compensation.

“It is true the survivors were not considered, but I am going to look into the matter. For those who claim to have been left out, the issue is going to be investigated,” he said yesterday.

