Machete-wielding assailants hack Bukomansimbi businessman after digging hole in house

Mr Hassan Bugembe, the Butenga Sub County councillor, said despite having police personnel in the area, they rarely carry out security surveillance in many villages –which gives an opportunity to assailants to attack their targets.

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

A 32-year-old businessman in Bukomansimbi District is nursing wounds after he was attacked at his home by unknown machete-wielding assailants in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Hassan Mugera, a resident of Kyetume Village, Butayunja Parish, Kibinge Sub County in the central region district said he was attacked at around 4am after the attackers dug a hole in his house and gained access to his bedroom.

Speaking from his hospital bed Tuesday afternoon, Mr Mugera said he saw a man wearing black attire and a face mask in his bed room with a machete after switching on the lights.

“We learnt about the attack when he was already in our bedroom. When I put on the lights and removed the curtain, he started cutting me,” Mr Mugera narrated.

He said he developed a misunderstanding with one of the residents whom he suspects to be behind the attack.

“The man I suspect to have attacked me sent a drunkard to my shop in Kyetume Trading centre to buy internet data of Shs1000 but the emissary told me he wanted data of only Shs500. The man I suspect came and confronted me claiming that I had cheated him. He then threatened to make me bankrupt or lose my life which I had taken lightly,” Mr Mugera who sustained injuries on the head, leg and shoulders said.

Advertisement

Kibinge Sub County chairperson, Mr Deogratius Bwanika tasked police to thoroughly investigate the attack and arrest the assailants.

Mr Hassan Mugera at Villa Maria hospital in Kalungu district nursing wounds. PHOTO BY GERTRUDE MUTYABA

“The attackers seem to have a motive. A few weeks ago, unknown people dropped leaflets in the neighboring Kitanda Sub County warning residents to keep some money with them and threatening that they will be killed in case they are not found with money,” he said.

Mr Hassan Bugembe, the Butenga Sub County councillor, said despite having police personnel in the area, they rarely carry out security surveillance in many villages –which gives an opportunity to assailants to attack their targets.

“Night curfew should be removed because people who attack residents move during curfew hours,” Mr Bugembe said.

Southern Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident saying the case is being investigated.

The latest attacks on residents in Masaka Sub region have brought back ugly memories of night attacks on people’s homes by machete–wielding thugs between 2017 and 2018.

On July 22 this year, two reservists in Kingo Sub Parish in Lwengo District were strangled by unknown assailants.

The deceased were identified as John Kabanda, 54, a resident of Bigando Village and Vincent Kalya, 46, a resident of Nzizi Village.

Six days later, two other people were hacked and one died on spot while another survived with serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as James Damulira, a resident of Kitanga village, Kabonera Sub County in Masaka District while Joseph Kabugo, a resident of Kaseeta village, Masaka City survived with serious injuries.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com