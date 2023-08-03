Machete -wielding assailants hack Busega fish vendor to death

Police in Nsangi are investigating circumstances under which a fish vendor in Busega was hacked to death by unknown machete -wielding assailants on his way back home.

The deceased has been identified as Dezi Kasita, 28, a resident of Busembe Cell-Maya, Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, Kasita was attacked by unknown people armed with machetes who cut him to death and stole an unspecified amount of money and his mobile phone. This happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"He was coming from work at around 12:20am, and as he approached his rental room, they attacked him," Mr Onyango said.

He added that the wife to the deceased, Ms Barbra Namukasa, made an alarm from the house which attracted neighbours who found Kasita lying in a pool of blood, already dead.

Police was informed and swiftly responded but by the time they reached at the scene, the assailants had fled the area.

Mr Onyango said the body of the deceased was observed with deep wounds on the head and the neck, which made his chances of survival very slim.

Last month, security operatives in Kakiri, Wakiso District arrested three robbers dressed in army uniform, who were terrorising areas of Wakiso, Kakiri, Mende Sub County and Kyebando.

Maj Charles Kabona, the 1st Division spokesperson said the trio was arrested during their operation in Bulabakulu Village in Mende Sub County.