Machete-wielding assailants kill two in Lwengo

Two people were Friday night killed by machete-wielding thugs who have continued to wreak havoc in Masaka sub-region.

The deceased, identified as; Joyce Nantale, 64, and her granddaughter Barbra aged 6 years were residents of Bwasa village, Kasaana parish, Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo District.

According to the vice-chairperson of Bwasa village, Mr Francis Kaggwa, they heard an alarm and rushed to the old woman's house where they found the victims unconscious.

"We found the duo unconscious and called police who helped us take them to Masaka regional referral hospital where they died upon arrival," he said.

"We want police to conduct a security meeting with us residents to devise means of ending these killings," Mr Kaggwa noted.

On the same night, police rescued a 68-year-old, Joweria Nakirijja, in Kimanya-Kabonera Division, Masaka City after unidentified assailants raided her home.

According to the village LC1 chairman, Mr Ronald Kateregga, the glasses of his doors and windows were also smashed a few minutes after 8pm as criminals ran riot in the area.

Police under the command of ASP Godfrey Mwesigye fired live bullets after the families within the same vicinity raised alarm, forcing the unidentified assailants to flee towards unspecified directions.

Security Friday said some 38 people had been arrested with investigations underway on how 20 people have been hacked to death in one month by machete-wielding men in the Masaka sub-region.

The total number of people so far killed by assailants whose motive remains a mystery is now 22.