Machete-wielding men attack policeman, steal gun

A police officer attached to Tororo Central Police Station is nursing serious bodily injuries after unidentified men wielding machetes attacked him and took off with his gun at Amoni 'B' Village, Malaba Town Council in Tororo District.

The Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson Moses Mugwe has identified the injured police officer as PC Godfrey OJambo.

He was reportedly attacked at around 8:20pm by two criminals- along Tororo- Malaba on Friday.

“It's alleged that the injured police officer was on duty, armed with a sub machine gun that had 24 rounds of ammunition,” police revealed.

Police explained that: “While PC Ojambo was checking documents for one of the trucks, two unidentified thugs armed with a hammer and a panga emerged from the packing yard, hit him on the head and he fell down unconscious.”

The criminals then disarmed the policeman and escaped with the gun, according to police.

“We are investigating a case of aggravated robbery of a rifle. The motive of the attacks is still unknown but our officer who sustained serious injuries is now admitted at Tororo main hospital for treatment,” Mugwe said in a statement on Saturday.

He further told the press that the crime scene has since been visited by a team of police officers including top detectives, crime scene officers and general duty cops commanded by the Tororo District Police Commander ASP Adam Kimuli.

Mugwe also said a team of detectives recovered a panga from the crime scene and exhibited it.

On Saturday, police announced that they had intensified efforts to arrest the suspects for their prosecution. The gun was also still missing.

“We call upon anyone with information pertaining the criminals and the gun’s whereabouts to share with the nearby authorities,” Mugwe appealed.

He further disclosed that the driver of the truck whose documents were being checked by the victim recorded a statement.

On Friday police busted criminal gangs and arrested 20 suspects during a crackdown in Malaba Town Council.