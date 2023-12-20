Machete-wielding men attack Serere

Residents of Kasilo Village, Kamod Parish, Bugondo Sub-county, Kasilo County in Serere District are living in fear following frequent attacks by suspected machete-wielding gangs over a disputed ancestral land.

The unceasing 150-acre land dispute is between human rights defender Moses Omiat whom the High Court declared as the rightful owner and the Serere District Local Government.

According to Mr Omiat’s relatives who stay on the said land, about 20 goons attacked them last week. During the attack, some of them sustained injuries and property was destroyed including a new motorcycle obtained on loan.

The disputed land is situated on Kasilo-Kamod Road opposite the prominent Kasilo weekly cattle market.

Citing a confrontation that allegedly happened on December 9, Mr Samuel Alianu, 80, said a machete-wielding gang has continuously attacked and assaulted the natives on the land.

“We are not at peace, every day and night those strangers come around our compounds to threaten us, they say they will kill us if we continue resisting their move of settlement on our land,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Philipo Amwata, 78, claimed the attackers targeted the witnesses who testified during the Soroti High Court proceedings that saw Mr Omiat last year declared the rightful owner of the land. He said Mr Omiat has not, however, been able to occupy the land.

He accused district leaders of masterminding the attacks, having lost the court battle.

Mr Patrick Ewalu, another resident, concurred with Mr Amwata, by saying district leaders have refused to vacate the land.

Mr Ewalu said some of the leaders claim they have the backing of the President to stay on the land.

When this publication contacted Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni and Mr Farouk Kirunda, his deputy, had not confirmed the authenticity of the alleged presidential directive not to evict the locals on the land. They had both not answered our phone calls by press time.

Mr Deus Maniragaba, the officer-in-charge of criminal investigations department at Serere Central Police Station, on Sunday said: “Everything is calm now. We are still investigating and processing the facts.Some people claimed they were attacked but when we reached the scene they opened counter accusations against each other.”

But Mr Omiat claims the repeated attacks of his people coupled with massive destruction of trees and other property on the land, is aimed at justifying the narrative that he wants to evict an entire village.

The ownership of this land has been in contention since 2016 when Mr Omiat ran to court as the administrator of the estate for his late father George Amolo.

After a protracted legal battle that spanned more than six years, Justice Henry Peter Adonyo ruled that Mr Omiat was the rightful owner and not Serere District Government.