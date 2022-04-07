Machete-wielding thugs attack Kyengera residents

At least seven people sustained injuries in an overnight machete attack in Wakimese cell, Kyengera Town Council on Masaka Road in Wakiso District on Wednesday.

The machete-wielding men attacked three homes, two in Nsagi Town Council and one in Kyengera.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire yesterday said the territorial police of Kyengera are investigating the aggravated robberies.

“Police received the first information that thugs had raided a home in Kyengera, Wakimese cell at 2am. The home had three rented small house units and all the occupants were severely cut and beaten,” he said.

According to police investigations, the thugs first attacked the unit of Mr Frank Matoovu and Ms Sarah Nakubwama, and when the couple made an alarm, Mr Denis Mayanja, their neighbour, came to the rescue. However, two thugs turned on him, stole his money and clothes before escaping.

Mr Owoyesigyire also said the gangs attacked two homes in Nsangi, injuring three people and making off with money and property of the victims.

Mr Robert Walugembe, the defence secretary for Wakimese Cell, told Daily Monitor that he received a call from a family member about the attack and he also called the officer-in-charge of Kyengera Police Station to pick him so that they could go to the crime scene.

“By the time we reached, the suspects had already left, we found victims bleeding and blood stains everywhere,” Mr Walugembe said.

Hospitalised

The victims, Ms Nalubwama, Mr Matoovu, Mr Charles Ntambi, and Mr Mayanja were admitted to George Well Hospital in Kyengera Town Council. By press time, two had been discharged .

A hospital staff, who preferred anonymity, said Mr Mayanja sustained a severe cut on the head and neck.

“We carried out a scan on him from one of our sister hospitals and it indicated that he sustained internal cuts, internal bleeding and his skull was also damaged,” he said.

Recounting the events, Ms Nalubwama said the attackers broke the windows and door before entering the house.

“I closed myself with my husband in the bedroom, but the thugs also cut the door and entered. They threatened to kill us if we didn’t give them money. We showed them where the money was, they took it but [still attacked us],’’ she said.

Ms Nalubwama added that the thugs, who were dressed in black and armed with machetes made off with Shs270,000.