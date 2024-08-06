Machete -wielding thugs attack Mityana Mayor, steal cash, mobile phone

Police in Mityana District have launched a joint manhunt for machete-wielding assailants who allegedly attacked Mityana Municipality mayor, Faustine Mukambwe in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, robbing him of Shs900, 000 and a mobile phone.

The raid at Mr Mukambwe’s home located in Kigoogwa Village in the Central Division of Mityana Municipality happened at around 2am, he told this reporter.

Mr Mukambwe said he was in the bathroom at the time of the attack.

“It is my sister I stay with in the house who alerted me that assailants were walking outside the house. I panicked and peeped through one of the glass windows and I saw three masked assailants. They smashed one of the windows using machetes and threatened to break into the house if I didn’t give them money. I had some Shs900,000 in my bedroom which I threw to them through the smashed window. They felt dissatisfied and also asked for my smartphone which I also surrendered,” he explained.

After receiving the money and a mobile phone, Mr Mukambwe said the assailants disappeared from the scene using a boda boda. He revealed that he had withdrawn the money from the bank on Monday evening to clear fees balances for his school going children.

“It is at this time that I decided to call one of my workmates who later alerted police,” he said.

A few minutes later, police officers and soldiers arrived with a sniffer dog but failed to track the assailants.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Racheal Kawala said she is yet to get details about the attack.

“I am yet to get a report from the team that went to the scene. I will give you a full account of what happened as soon as I get all the details ,” she said.

The latest raid brings back ugly memories of night attacks on people’s homes in various districts in Central Uganda mostly in Greater Masaka area.

Security personnel who rushed to the scene after a reported attack on Mityana Mayor's residence in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. PHOTO/ ENOCK MATOVU

Between 2017 and 2021, dozens of murder and robbery cases were registered in the Greater Masaka sub region.

The attackers would send prior notices warning to attack residents.

On August 26, 2021, more than 20 attackers that invaded St. Joseph Busunjju Catholic Parish premises in Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese and residences of the parish workers

robbing property and assaulting several victims. They assaulted the workers before taking away valuables, including cash and mobile phones.

On March 20 last year, machete –wielding assailants gained entry into Nswanjere Junior Seminary in Mpigi District and vandalised the tabernacle inside the chapel and stole valuable items, including a chalice. The thugs beat up and injured the vice rector Rev Fr Mr Godfrey Kyeyune, the spiritual director, Rev Fr Emmanuel Mukukule and Bro John Bosco Mwaasa. During the same period at least 13 schools were attacked, five lives lost and property worth millions of shillings lost in a series of night attacks staged by unknown assailants in four districts of central Uganda.