Machete-wielding thugs kill 25-year-old man in Sembabule

The machete-wielding thugs have killed another man in Sembabule District, in the Greater Masaka region. The deceased has been identified as Mr Fred Ssemanda, 25, a resident of Bukulula Village in Mateete Town Council.

Mr Ssemanda was a herdsman on Jibril’s farm according to Bukulula LC I vice chairman, Mr Henry Timuzigu.

He met his death Tuesday night at the hands of unknown assailants who dumped his body along Bukulula-Bituntu Road.

According to residents, the deceased was last seen at Kasaana trading center at about 7pm on the fateful day. They believe he was attacked and hacked by machete wielding thugs on his way back home.

The deceased’s neck was found tied with a rope on the neck and legs. His death brings the total number of people so far brutally killed by unidentified assailants in the Greater Masaka region alone- to 18 within a month.

“We immediately called police to the scene and took the body to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem,” Mr Timuzigu told Daily Monitor, adding that they are ‘’working with police to intensify security operations in the area. ‘’

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional Police spokesperson said investigations into the murders, including Ssemanda’s, had already kicked off.

“We started on investigations to look for the killers and appealed to the residents to be vigilant because criminals are on the loose,” he said.

On Monday night, machete-wielding thugs killed three people and badly injured another youth in Masaka. The deceased have been identified Sulaiman Kakooza, 56, Tadeo Kiyimba ,50 -both residents of Ssetaala Village and Kizza Nswa, a resident of Senya Village both found in Masaka City.

Ronald Ssebyoto, 25, escaped with grave injuries and is battling for his life at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The same region also witnessed a Sunday night double murder of Mzee Diriisa Mukasa, 87, and catechist Richard Mbaziira, 61.

