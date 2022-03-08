Mad dash for NSSF money on day one

Thousands of contributors to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) yesterday flocked branches countrywide to apply for the mid-term cash and by close of business, 2,796 people were successful.

Figures shared by the Managing Director, Mr Richard Byarugaba, indicated that 331 applied via online, while 2,465 applied manually.

There are 41,174 eligible contributors who are 45 years and above and have made 120 contributions.

Mr David Ochwo, 51, an employee of Terrain Services Limited, who has been saving with NSSF since 1996, arrived at Kololo Independence grounds at 6am.

Mr Ochwo estimates to get about Shs12m, which he will use to complete construction works in his village.

“I have a daughter at Kyambogo University who needs Shs1.9 million for tuition and Shs600,000 for hostel. Others are studying from the village and I have not yet cleared their school fees. The 20 percent comes as a relief of financial stress,” Mr Ochwo said.

He was, however, disappointed when he and multiple others were turned away from Kololo to other NSSF branches, as the grounds were being prepared for a national event today.

Mr Ochwo’s experience mirrors multiple claimants, who had brown envelops and bags containing the requirements for accessing the savings, including the National ID, NSSF cards, bank statements, and others.

At the NSSF head office in Kampala, it was a beehive of activity as about 300 applicants had submitted their forms by 11am.

Ms Gertrude Nantogo, 52, plans to use the money for further treatment of paralysis that she has battled for two years. Ms Sabina Etikia, a mother of six whose National ID and NSSF details indicated that she is 36 years, showed up at Workers’ House, insisting that the two entities had errored her date of birth, and appealed to the Fund to consider her.

“My real age is 45, officials were so fast when collecting information for the National ID and made a mistake. NSSF should consider me and give me my money. These are difficult times, I am ill and need to send my child who is in P.7 back to school. I will set up a business, and find land to set up a home,” she said.

Ms Etikai, who lost her job due to the pandemic, argues that she has saved for 15 years.

Some of the staff deployed to aid the applicants yesterday revealed that a considerable number were not fully aware of the requirements, which made the task more daunting.

Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, yesterday said many people were using the online platform which helped manage the numbers.

“The numbers demonstrate that there is demand, we are doing all we can to make sure they are served. Once the requirements are given in, we then take the application forward and we will put that forward for processing. The law says we can process those with in 45 working days and we will ensure that we do beat that deadline,” he said.

He explained that operations at Kololo will start tomorrow.

*Compiled by Elizabeth Kamurungi, Jane Nafula, Sylivia Katushabe and Karim Muyobo