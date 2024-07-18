Mad rush for NRM Parliament slots

As the House resumes its sittings next week, several National Resistance Movement (NRM) Members of Parliament have expressed interest in the available 13 parliamentary sectoral committee leadership positions.

The Government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, announced yesterday that they have received applications from more than 100 MPs in response to the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC)’s call for eligible candidates. The CEC is the top NRM organ.

“Contrary to the misinformation being spread by some party members, we have received more than 100 applications from NRM MPs in response to the call for expressions of interest in leading the sectoral committees of Parliament,” Mr Obua said.

The final endorsement of their appointments is pending approval by the CEC.

Parliament is composed of 553 MPs, the majority of whom are NRM members. In June, Parliament designated members to various sectoral committees, but the 13 leadership slots were left vacant upon the expiration of the previous officeholders’ terms. Sectoral committee leaders serve for only two terms.

Mr Obua mentioned that once the NRM CEC has approved the MPs for the 13 positions, they will proceed to designate the rest of the members during the parliamentary sitting.

Mr Obua, who did not disclose the names of those who had expressed interest, informed the party chairperson about the importance of the entire exercise. He stated that before Parliament resumes on July 23, the CEC will have met to consider the applicants.

Mr Obua added that if the CEC delays, they might invoke the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, which allow members to vote for one of their own to preside over the committee.

Previously, the NRM party CEC indicated that they would vet all candidates to ensure they meet the minimum requirements.

Procedure

“All Members of Parliament qualify to be leaders of committees and they enjoy equal rights and privileges, but committee leadership is elected under the NRM constitution and in the NRM parliamentary Caucus,” Mr Obua said.

Among the applicants are former committee chairpersons and deputies from previous parliaments.

Those who served in the same positions during the 11th Parliament are not eligible due to the NRM’s 2021 resolution that committee leaders can serve for only two terms.

Sectoral committees operate annually, focusing on the work of various government entities.

The committees that currently lack leadership include the Presidential Affairs committee, formerly headed by Ms Jesca Ababiku; the Tourism, Trade and Industry committee, formerly led by Mwine Mpaka; the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee, initially chaired by Ms Robina Rwakoojo; and the Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance committee, formerly chaired by Mr Moses Magogo.

These committees are mandated to examine and comment on national issues, policies, and matters affecting ministries, evaluate ministry action programmes, make recommendations, and examine Bills, among other responsibilities.