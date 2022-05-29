Madhvani reassures of steady operations after fire guts Kakira main store

There were two kinds of smoke billowing in Kakira Sugar Estate on Saturday morning.

From the chimneys, the sugar mill let out thick smoke as if to reassure whoever cares that the ugly smoke billowing a few metres from the mill would not affect anything.

The ugly smoke was smoldering from what was the first floor but had been reduced to a rubble after it caved in under the wrath of a massive fire that lasted several hours on Friday evening.

Mr Mayur Madhvani and his joint managing directors told journalists at Kakira on Saturday that Kakira’s operations would continue normally, but admitted the company had incurred huge losses in the fire.

“We have various separate stores, like in agriculture, factory and others,” Mr Madhvani said before his team of managing directors that also included Surundra and Kamlesh, as well as Jim Kabeho, left without fielding questions.

Public concern immediately after news of the fire came out was that sugar prices, which has strangely remained stable – selling for between Shs3,200 and Shs3,400 a kilo – would join the fuels, soaps and rice in commodity price rise competition.

But if the concern is valid, Kakira, the largest private-sector investor in the sugar industry in Uganda, whose market share is 60 percent, did not give any indication of one.

The assurance

“We assure the general public and stakeholders that the operations of Kakira will continue and the production and all other products of Kakira will not be affected,” Mr Kabeho said.

It was a sleepless Friday evening for the Madhvanis and a busy Saturday as the directors hopped from one meeting after the other to discuss arguably the biggest tragedy and single incident losses the company has faced since its rehabilitation in 1985.

The fire, whose cause Mr Kabeho said in a statement he read out was not yet established, started shortly before 8pm in the supplies department, the biggest utilities store in Kakira. The general supply store is where virtually everything procured for running the operations of Kakira is kept.

From mechanical equipment and spare parts, to electrical equipment and computers, and fridges to stationary, everything was destroyed.

“The walls of the building stood the test of the fire,” Mr Kabeho said. “The basement cellar containing heavy spares was less damaged, thanks to prompt efforts from all the teams in action.”