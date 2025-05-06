Madi West Nile Diocese appeals to Christians to join foot pilgrimage

Organisers of this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations in the Anglican Madi West Nile Diocese have appealed to Christians to register as foot pilgrims to Namugongo, as the start of the journey draws near.

The committee has also called for more male participants to join the choir currently practicing at Emmanuel Cathedral. Currently, only 10 men and 50 women have registered. The group will later join others from different dioceses to form the main choir on June 3.

This year’s celebrations at the Anglican Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo will be led by a cluster of six Northern Uganda dioceses: West Lango, Lango, Kitgum, Nebbi, Northern Uganda, and Madi West Nile.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rev Julious Iza Tabi, head of pilgrims on the organising committee for Madi West Nile Diocese, said they had so far registered the lowest number of pilgrims among the six dioceses—only 30 ready to make the trek.

“Out of the 1,080 registered foot pilgrims, Northern Uganda and Lango dioceses have each contributed 400 pilgrims, West Lango has 150, Kitgum 100, and Madi West Nile has just 30,” Rev Iza said.

He expressed hope that more would register as the pilgrimage approaches. The journey is expected to take between 14 and 16 days, beginning on May 16.

Mr Onesmus Dralega, chairperson of the diocesan organising committee, also urged the faithful to respond quickly.

“Madi West Nile Diocese currently has the fewest pilgrims. We are appealing to our people to register by Friday, when we shall compile the final list and conduct health screenings to ensure they are fit for the journey,” he said.

Rt Rev Charles Collins Andaku, Bishop of Madi West Nile Diocese, said that as part of the Northern Uganda cluster, the dioceses plan to use proceeds from their collections to install solar floodlights at the shrine in Namugongo.

“We know it is quite expensive, but we shall do it,” the bishop said.

The committee also appealed to the business community and well-wishers to support the diocese’s preparations by contributing reflector jackets and other essential items to support the foot pilgrims.



