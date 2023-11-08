Magara murder suspects accuse police, CMI of torture  

The nine suspects accused of the 2018 kidnap and murder of Susan Magara are seeking to halt the trial over allegations of torture.

The suspects are Yususf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kisalita, Hassan Kato Miiro, Ismail Bukenya and Musa Abbas Buvumbo.

The suspects through their lawyers told trial judge Alex Ajiji on November 7 that in order to extract confessions from them, the security teams involving police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force (JATT) inflicted a lot of torture on them.

One of the suspects, Lubega, rebutted the evidence of Mr Frank Nyakairu, an operative from CMI, who testified that the former had voluntarily confessed to the crime and given inside information about his co-accused.

“I will not get a fair hearing, the witness Nyakairu tortured me, he kicked me, I have pain in the chest and in the back. I can no longer lift something weighing 10kgs. I was forced to confess in order to save my life,” Lubega told court.

The suspects’ lawyers also asked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to provide them with the forms on which police surgeons examined them to be used as proof in their torture.

However, the judge was prompted to adjourn the case to November 13 after the suspect’s lawyers were unable to produce an independent report from African Centre for Torture Victims.

While giving his evidence, Mr Nyakairu said Lubega confessed that Yakub Byensi, who is still at large, masterminded the whole mission together with Hakim Lugolobi, the one who allegedly secured the mobile phone lines used in the mission. The two fled and reportedly got lost in a forest in Katosi where the suspects had allegedly bought a big chunk of land using ransom that was paid to them, he testified.

The witness said Hajara Nakandi always kept guard of Magara and allegedly cut off her two fingers that were sent to her family in a parcel before using her car to transport and dump her body in Kitiko after killing her.

Mr Nyakairu told court that other suspects were mainly sent to spy on Magara’s family members during the period when Byensi was asking for ransom.