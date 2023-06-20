Magara murder: suspects deny charges of kidnap and murder

Suspects in the murder of Susan Magara have pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnap and murder.

On June 19, nine suspects appeared before the presiding Judge Alex Ajiji who formally read the charges of murder and kidnap to them.

Magara,a former cashier of Bwendero Dairy Farm, was kidnapped, murdered and her body discovered on the outskirts of Kampala on February 27, 2018.

The Criminal Division of the high Court fixed July 20, 21, 24 and 25, 2023 for the hearing of the case after the suspects pleading not guilty.

The suspects are: Imam of Usafi Mosque, Mahad Kasalita, Yusuf Lubega, 32, a boda boda rider, Hussein Wasswa,22, a hawker, Muzamiru Ssali,27, boda boda rider, Hajara Nakandi,35, a teacher.

Others are; Abubaker Kyewolwa, 30, a businessman, Hassan Kato Miiro, 22, and Ismail Bukenya a businessman and Musa Abbas Buvumbo, 23.

The suspects are charged with two counts of murder and kidnap with intent to procure a ransom contrary to provisions of the Penal Code Act.

Court appointed two assessors, Mr John Musana and Ms Brenda Magomba.

An assessor is a member of the public with no legal training and is provided for under criminal trials and always gives their unbinding opinion to court before it proceeds to deliver its final verdict.

Prosecution led by Ms Irene Nakimbugwe asked court for an adjournment of four weeks in order to complete with the final disclosures they intend to use with the defence lawyers.

“Given the gravity of this case and with evidence that will be adduced in court, prosecution prays for four weeks to prepare, disclose to the defence and as well as constitute a team of prosecutors who will handle the matter expeditiously. In light of that my lord we pray for July 20,” Ms Nakimbugwe submitted.

Before adjourning the case, the presiding judge questioned why one of the accused, Patrick Kasaija, also known as Pato, the key suspect was not present in court to take plea together with his co-accused persons.

Ms Nakimbugwe informed the court that they would be able to address the court on July 20 about Kasaija.

Court adjourned the case to July 20.

The prosecution states that the suspects in jail and others still at large on February 7, 2018 kidnapped Magara, a cashier with Bwedero Dairy Farm (BDF) with intent to procure a ransom or benefit from her liberation from the danger of being murdered.

Magara was kidnapped while driving home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division and taken captive for 20 days with her captors demanding Shs700m for ransom.

She was later brutally murdered and her body disfigured and dumped at Kigo in Wakiso District.