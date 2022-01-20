Magere residents face eviction after court order

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • This means that the main case that was filed by Ms Justine Nakamatte in 2020 will proceed for hearing to determine the actual owner of the land  before Justice Henry Isabirye Kaweesa.

More than 2,000 residents of Magere in Wakiso District last evening lost their bid to block the hearing of a case that could result in their eviction from 640 acres of land.
This means that the main case that was filed by Ms Justine Nakamatte in 2020 will proceed for hearing to determine the actual owner of the land  before Justice Henry Isabirye Kaweesa.
Ms Nakamate claims to have inherited the land from her great grandfather, Mr Akula Ssematimba, and wants court to cancel all titles on the land. 
She also wants the defendants to compensate her for any losses incurred.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.