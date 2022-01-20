Magere residents face eviction after court order
What you need to know:
More than 2,000 residents of Magere in Wakiso District last evening lost their bid to block the hearing of a case that could result in their eviction from 640 acres of land.
This means that the main case that was filed by Ms Justine Nakamatte in 2020 will proceed for hearing to determine the actual owner of the land before Justice Henry Isabirye Kaweesa.
Ms Nakamate claims to have inherited the land from her great grandfather, Mr Akula Ssematimba, and wants court to cancel all titles on the land.
She also wants the defendants to compensate her for any losses incurred.
The case also puts at stake the ownership of land by National Unity Platform leader (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.
Justice Kaweesa in his ruling read out by deputy registrar Miriam Ayo Okello said there were no sufficient grounds to block the hearing of the main case by the concerned residents.
“There is, therefore, no merit in all arguments raised upon which court can base a decision to strike out Civil Suit 711/2020,” ruled Justice Kaweesa.
He added: “This application is accordingly dismissed with costs to the respondent (Ms Nakamatte).”
The affected include senior political leaders, military officers and top corporates. There also major religious institutions and an entertainment centre on the contested land.
The land in question comprises Block 190 and Block 191, which originally totalled up to a square mile (approximately 640 acres).
The land is in Magere, Wampewo Parish, Kasangati Town Council in Kyadondo County, Wakiso District, which is approximately 16 kilometres north of Kampala on the Kampala-Gayaza road.
