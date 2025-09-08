Magistrate defers Entebbe disputed land visit, cites lack of security

The Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis has deferred a scheduled inspection of a contested piece of land in Bugiri, Entebbe Municipality, after police failed to provide security despite a prior request from the court.

The inspection known as a locus visit is a critical part of civil proceedings in land disputes, allowing the presiding magistrate to examine the disputed property firsthand, hear clarifications from parties and make observations that guide judgment.

But as Ms Amabilis arrived at the disputed land in Busiro, she was met only by the area Local Council one chairman, his vice, several residents, and armed personnel from a private security firm.

The magistrate had expected the police to deploy security personnel at the site to ensure safety and order during the magistrate’s proceedings. Without it, the magistrate ruled out proceeding with the visit.

“My security is at risk. I cannot go ahead with the proposed locus visit without police presence,” Ms Amabilis explained to the assembled parties before rescheduling the inspection to September 27, 2025.

According to a letter issued on August 29, 2025, and addressed to the Entebbe District Police Commander, the court had formally requested police support ahead of the magistrate’s visit.

The same letter, copied to all parties and their advocates, further directed the LC1 chairperson and members of his executive to attend the session without fail.

Despite the clear communication, police officers were notably absent, leaving the judicial team vulnerable.





Background of the Case





Ms Marietta Agnes Lukwago and five other administrators of the estate of the late Mary Ritah Nasikombi sued Eleanor Maxine Ankrar, the administrator of the estate of the late Kkodiwo Esuman Ankrar, and the registrar of titles over ownership of the land in question.

The plaintiffs allege that the estate administrators are unlawfully claiming and attempting to evict them from land they have occupied for years. On the other hand, the respondents insist the land forms part of the estate of the late Ankrar and must remain under their administration as per the country’s succession law.

The contested property, situated in Bugiri zone, Entebbe, is at the centre of tension with rival claims sparking repeated clashes between residents and those purporting to represent the estate.





Given the sensitivity, locus visits in such disputes often attract large crowds of residents, sometimes leading to confrontations. Security presence is therefore considered indispensable to safeguard judicial officers, lawyers, and litigants.





Community frustration





Residents who turned up for the inspection expressed disappointment at the aborted session.

“We had hoped that today’s visit would finally allow the court to see the truth on the ground,” one resident lamented. “Now we have to wait another month.”

The LC1 chairperson, Mr Fred Kaala voiced concern, warning that the delay could fuel more between between the parties involved.

“The community needs closure, and we want the matter handled in peace and order. We hope police will cooperate next time,” he said.









The locus visit was deferred with fresh assurances that security arrangements would be reinforced. The magistrate said another letter would be issued to the District Police Commander, reminding him of the obligation.



