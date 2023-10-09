Magistrate remanded over theft of Shs402 million

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nebbi District has remanded Peter Kercan Prosper, the Grade II Magistrate of Bbaale magistrate’s court in Kayunga District to Koch Prison on charges of theft of money meant to compensate the community.

The court presided over by Mr Cyrus Ssennoga Mawano, heard from the prosecution that Kercan who was mediating the land conflict between the Ministry of Defence and the 67 community members of Kwio in Angal for the compensation in relation to the damages caused by UPDF in 2003, ended up swindling the money totalling Shs402 million.

The prosecution also contends that Kercan received the money from the Ministry of Defence to compensate the community but failed to deliver the money to the community members. This then forced the community members to seek justice through the courts.

“Though the accused has his constitutional rights to be bailed out from the court, my hands are tied to give you (Kercan) court bail in the absence of the Resident State Attorney who should have responded to the bail application,” he said.

Mr Kercan, 55, a resident of Panyango in Pakwach District, was remanded until October 13, 2023, when he shall return to court for a bail hearing.

One of the complainants, Mr Justine Ongirea, told the Monitor that the community of Akuru in Nyaravur Sub-County took the government to court over criminal trespass and damages caused by UPDF on the properties and civil suit was registered in 2004.

He said the case was ruled in favour of the community but gave power of attorney to Mr Kercan Peter Prosper, after receiving the money he diverted it for his gains.

“Most of our community members who were waiting for the compensation died by the ministry of defence after their properties were damaged by the UPDF passed on. Some waited for justice in vain until this time that we (who are still alive) can hope for justice,” he said.